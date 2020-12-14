Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after buying an additional 51,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 211,217 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 732,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

CMP opened at $61.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.58. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

