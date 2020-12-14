Truist Financial Corp Acquires 666 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Hexcel worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,977 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $31,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 59.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after buying an additional 524,016 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 22,848.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 417,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after buying an additional 415,837 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,529,000 after acquiring an additional 386,674 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

NYSE HXL opened at $51.79 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

