Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 751 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 767.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter worth $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coherent by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

COHR opened at $135.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.86. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

