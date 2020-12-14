Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $22,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,489,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $43,722,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Omnicell by 34.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,977 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,400. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $115.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.