Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,700 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 128.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Albemarle by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 10.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Albemarle by 25.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Albemarle by 12.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

NYSE ALB opened at $138.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $146.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Insiders sold 237,771 shares of company stock worth $28,424,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

