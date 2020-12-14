Wealth Alliance Purchases 354 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Oracle were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $60.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

