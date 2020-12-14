Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $71.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

