Wealth Alliance Purchases 805 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Unilever Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 55.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $58.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

