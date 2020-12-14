Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 54,972 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,972 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $21,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 59.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 73,208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 14.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $33.20 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $4,033,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,572.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 19,694 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $590,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,993 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

