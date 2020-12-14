Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,514,000 after acquiring an additional 420,112 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,900,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,048,000 after purchasing an additional 126,008 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,396 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $236.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $245.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

