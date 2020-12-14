Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Sells $125,125.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 175,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in HealthEquity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

