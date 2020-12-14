State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 86.6% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $912,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,307,277.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,967,383. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of AN opened at $66.90 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.