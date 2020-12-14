State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 533 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 117.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.28.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

