State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.86 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Brooks Automation worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $422,833.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,536,550.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,043 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,808. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 2.01. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

