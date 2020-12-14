State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOMB opened at $19.29 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

