State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $44,706.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $5,298,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,833,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,431 shares of company stock worth $14,608,568. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

