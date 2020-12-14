Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 4,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Haemonetics stock opened at $117.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $126.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

