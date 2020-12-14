State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,054 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

FOXA stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

