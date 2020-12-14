State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,247,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $861,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,339. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $77.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

