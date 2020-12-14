Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,018,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,643,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 881,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,203,000 after buying an additional 255,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,766,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,438,000 after buying an additional 458,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.