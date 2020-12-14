Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,992 shares of company stock worth $8,241,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $64.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

