State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.33 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 172.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

