ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after buying an additional 158,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $592,933.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $351.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.80 and its 200 day moving average is $332.21. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.45.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

