Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Polar Capital LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Polar Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $406,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,116.42 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,157.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,053.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.