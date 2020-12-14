ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.08 Million in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVA. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Avista by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Avista by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Avista’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

