Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 1,040 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $148.78 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.98. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

