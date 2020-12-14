Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 48.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

