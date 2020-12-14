ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.08 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 659.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $13,474,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $263.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $305.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.