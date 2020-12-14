ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 15,841 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $903,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 406,842 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Summer Street started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,611 shares of company stock worth $5,944,427. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $53.26 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $56.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

