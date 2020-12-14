ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 8,547.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 320,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,424,000 after acquiring an additional 316,950 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 199.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 127,001 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 344.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 33.8% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITGR. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,569.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

