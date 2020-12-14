The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of The Andersons worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 164.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

ANDE stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $758.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.00 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

