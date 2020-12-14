Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 67.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,172,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

