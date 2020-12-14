ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.16 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 163,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Ford Motor by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 71,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 1.24. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

