Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 355,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after acquiring an additional 536,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,619,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 223,515 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 149.4% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,579,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 946,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 266.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,102,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 802,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.13. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

