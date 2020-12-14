Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 24,509 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 22.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 403.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,309 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,074 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,123 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $143.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $151.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.