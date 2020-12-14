Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.14% of Curis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,743,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,089,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,417,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRIS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.