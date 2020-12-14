Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $544,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $157.10 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average is $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of -296.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

