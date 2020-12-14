Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,773 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 251,842 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 358,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 168,081 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 233,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 161,170 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,781,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $14.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. Research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

