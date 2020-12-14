Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL opened at $58.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.