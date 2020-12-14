Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 486 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,842,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $161.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average is $126.75. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.40.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

