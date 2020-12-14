ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,299 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ING. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ING Groep by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

