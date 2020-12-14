Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $495,000 Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $118.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $123.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

