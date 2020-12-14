Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter worth $65,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. Concho Resources Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens cut Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.37.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

