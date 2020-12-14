Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 55,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 111,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN opened at $68.39 on Monday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.