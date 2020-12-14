Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $578,000 Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Logitech International by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Logitech International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $304,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,004 shares of company stock worth $11,528,867 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $89.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.92. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $95.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

