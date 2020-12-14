Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,743 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after buying an additional 986,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after buying an additional 832,808 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 464,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 424,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.72.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

