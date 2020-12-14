Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,348,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 195,734 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $79.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

