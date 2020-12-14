Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Insider Purchases $158,620.00 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bayern Anna Von also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coty alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bayern Anna Von bought 10,000 shares of Coty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00.

COTY opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Coty by 53.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $44,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $30,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.