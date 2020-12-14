Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 78.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $95.80 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

