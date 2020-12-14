Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 25,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,688,000 after purchasing an additional 861,483 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,420 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.